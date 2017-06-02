Lee and Lauren swap secateurs for harnesses

DAREDEVIL adventurers raised more than £500 for charity when they took the plunge and abseiled The Spinnaker Tower.

Garsons garden centre employees Lauren Bennett and Lee Bennett took on the 560ft landmark in aid of The Rainbow Centre, in Fareham.

The daring duo had perfect weather conditions on the day and Lauren and Lee were able to take in views across the Solent as they descended the side of the tower to Gunwharf Quays.

In the run-up to the challenge, the pair (who are not related) had been raising funds both online and at their workplace in Titchfield with friends and generous members of the public taking the total to more than £500.

Lauren has previous experience of adrenaline-fuelled exploits for good causes, having taken part in a charity skydive 10 years ago.

She said: ‘Personally, I like to say “yes” to anything a bit adventurous’.

The Rainbow Centre, in Fareham, supports children and adults with motor disabilities and is the nominated Charity of the Year at Garsons.

The family-run garden centre also supported The Rainbow Centre in 2016 with fundraising activities, including collection buckets at the Christmas reindeer enclosure raising more than £4,000.

Lauren adds that while the experience was physically quite tough going, it was really good fun, and her and Lee’s accounts of their exhilarating experience may even inspire other members of staff at Garsons to conquer their fears.

She said: ‘We have been talking about it to some of the team since and a few have mentioned that they would like to give it a go.

‘We would both highly recommend it to everyone. We were really pleased to be able to do this for The Rainbow Centre.’

To make a donation go to rainbowcentre.org.

n Would you like to contribute to our community pages?

Would you like to write a community column? Then e-mail The News at community@thenews.co.uk.