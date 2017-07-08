Library re-opens after digital makeover

Fareham Library will officially open next week after modernising facilities for their customers.

The library’s new space, known as the Makery, offers IT, coding tools and equipment including Virtual Reality headsets and 3D design to help people develop new skills to make them more digitally aware and confident in using new technology.

Hampshire County Council’s Executive Member for Culture, Recreation and Countryside, Andrew Gibson said: ‘We’ve had fantastic feedback from customers since we’ve refurbished Fareham Library.

‘These new features add to the library’s already popular services, placing it firmly at the heart of the community.’

Other brand new features include study pods with free charging points, an iPad bar, reading pods in the new children’s area and a ‘Love your Library’ coffee shop.

There will also be improved access to Public Health services within the Library for things like child health assessments.

The opening is on Monday July 10 at 11.15am.