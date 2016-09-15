Lions clubs join forces to provide books for adults

AN ORGANISATION that teaches adults to read has been given a big boost.

One in five adults in Gosport and Fareham cannot read and the charity We Can Read aims to help those people.

They provide one-to-one tuition from volunteers who give up an hour a week to allow others to experience the joy of reading.

Now the Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent Lions Club and Fareham Lions Club have now joined forces to help out We Can Read with new books.

David Andrews, president of Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent Lions Club, said: ‘There are now many examples of just how life changing this seemingly basic skill can be.

‘The group can be proud of the 40 extra people who have mastered this vital skill and indeed seven of whom are now in employment as a direct result of their supported efforts.’

Everyday skills like form filling, writing birthday or Christmas cards, being able to travel with more confidence or maybe even just reading the football results all add to the quality of life.

Mr Andrews added; ‘At present, a number of people in both Fareham and Gosport are being coached.

‘But, in order for that commitment to continue to grow, they need to more vital resources such as the specialist reading books.

‘This is when Anne West, from the organisation We Can Read, contacted the local Lions clubs.

‘Because we are both small clubs we realised if we jointly donated we could greatly enhance our support.

‘Our recent joint donations will enable the purchase of a further 12 specialist books.

‘The Lions are proud of their tagline that where there is a need, there is a Lion.

‘By co-operation between local clubs it is even better when there are two.’

n Would you like to contribute to our community pages? Would you like to write a community column?

Then e-mail The News at community@thenews.co.uk.