Locks Heath pre-school left ‘in shock’ after scathing Ofsted report

A PRE-SCHOOL has been left ‘in shock’ after an Ofsted inspector said that not enough action is being taken to keep children safe in a scathing report.

Priory Park Pre-School in Upper Brook Drive, Locks Heath, was given an ‘inadequate’ rating in its recent inspection by the schools watchdog.

As a parent with a child currently at the pre-school, I know that I am not alone in feeling that the report does not represent the fantastic pre-school we see our children attending daily. Zoe Neilson, chair of Priory Park Pre-School’s committee

It was rated ‘inadequate’ across four categories in the December 8 report, and it also criticised the staff’s ability to keep children safe, its arrangements for meeting the needs of very young children, how staff monitor pupils’ learning and the head of the pre-school.

Zoe Neilson, chairwoman of the pre-school’s committee, who has a child at the pre-school, said: ‘We are deeply shocked and disappointed by the findings of the Ofsted report.

‘None of these issues has ever been identified in previous inspections. However, the pre-school has taken immediate action to implement the changes requested. We’re pleased and grateful for the support of our parents and for their continued positive feedback.

‘As a parent with a child at the pre-school, I know that I’m not alone in feeling that the report does not represent the fantastic pre-school we see our children attending daily.

‘Children are valued as individuals at the pre-school.

‘I’m confident in the staff to ensure my child’s safety and welfare.’

Ofsted inspector Jo Caswell said in the report: ‘Safeguarding is not effective.

‘Not enough action is taken to keep children safe and staff lack knowledge in knowing how to report any concerns about children. The head of the pre-school has not carried out accurate observations of practice to identify weaknesses in teaching.

‘The quality of the teaching is too inconsistent and some staff lack up-to-date knowledge of how to carefully monitor children’s learning.’