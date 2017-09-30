Locks Heath shopping village to go quiet for autism campaign

A SHOPPING village is set to go quiet in support of a national campaign on autism.
Locks Heath Shopping Village will turn down the music and other noise as well as dim the lights to show support for the National Autistic Society’s Too Much campaign on Monday.
The centre will join with 32 UK centres to take 60 minutes of no noise in respect of the campaign to show support to shoppers who suffer from autism and can find shopping difficult.
