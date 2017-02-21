Love is in the air for new Fareham couple

WHEN Robin Stacey and Ann Matheson moved into a retirement home, they never expected to fall in love.

Both had lost their respective partners around nine years ago, but were looking forward to starting a new life in Hayling Island.

Now, the two make for a rather exceptional couple, and have now moved in together in Hamble.

Ann said: ‘It all happened quite out of the blue really.

‘I had just returned from holiday with some friends I’d made at the development, and I was doing what I love best – a spot of gardening.

‘I remember it was a splendid day, the sun was shining and out from behind a corner came Robin.

‘Robin was a voluntary driver for the local community train taking tourists up and down the seafront. We hadn’t really spoken much before, just exchanged glances and the odd smile.’

Robin added: ‘I knew from speaking to fellow homeowners at Dilkusha Court that Ann loved to travel, and I guess at the time I was really after a companion; someone to keep me company at the same time as visiting some new and exciting places. I asked Ann if she would oblige.’

The pair then went on a 10 night break at Lake Garda, where they discovered they had feelings for one another.

Six months and plenty of dinner dates and holidays later, Ann and Robin decided they would take the plunge and move in together.

They put their apartments up for sale in Hayling Island and decided to relocate to Hamble, where they purchased a one bedroom apartment.

Ann said: ‘We spent so much time in and out of each other’s apartments that it just made sense – we were ready to start a home of our own.’

Robin added: ‘The whole experience has felt like something out of a movie. It was truly the best move either of us have ever made.’