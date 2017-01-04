Man taken to hospital and two cats rescued in Whiteley house fire

A MAN was taken to hospital and two cats were rescued by firefighters from a house fire in Whiteley yesterday.

The 30-year-old man was taken to hospital by ambulance after a fire broke out in the downstairs kitchen of a property in Cobham Grove at 3.37pm.

Firefighters rescued the cats and revived them by administering oxygen before they were then taken to a nearby vets.

The fire was put out using two breathing apparatus and two hose reels.

Three appliances attended the scene from Fareham, Hightown and Eastleigh with firefighters standing down at 4.56pm.