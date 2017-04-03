Market town’s foodie event goes down a treat

RESIDENTS have praised the return of a popular food event in Bishop’s Waltham.

Saturday, March 25 saw the return of Bishop’s Waltham Bites, an opportunity for participants to sample tasty culinary treats prepared by local food businesses.

For a fee of £5, participants were able to sample delicious delicacies in eight different outlets in the town centre.

With the participating outlets providing samples free, and promotion costs covered by a grant from The Southern Co-operative, all proceeds from ticket sales have been donated to Bishop’s Waltham Youth Club, which will use the money to fund an outdoor activity day at Marwell Activity Centre.

The event was organised by Winchester City Council’s Market Towns Development Team, in collaboration with the Bishop’s Waltham Town Team to support local businesses and showcase the abundance of restaurants, cafés and shops that Bishop’s Waltham has to offer.

Councillor Rob Humby, the cabinet member for business partnerships and policy co-ordination, said: ‘Partnership working is becoming an increasingly important part of how we work.

‘This event shows how a collaboration between the city council, a town team and a private company can reap benefits for local people, businesses and charities. It’s really exciting.’

Andrea Tudor, community and campaigns co-ordinator at The Southern Cooperative, added: ‘We are proud to have supported this popular event which showcases local food and promotes local high street businesses. Our store served up tasters of our Local Flavours range which we think went down rather well.’

For more information about this event and the next one on Saturda, October 7, visit lovebishopswaltham.com.

