MasterChef joins in with charity drive

THE Big Tea Cosy, a massive fundraising event taking place to support women fighting breast cancer, has begun today.

In support of Breast Cancer Haven, which offers emotional, physical and practical support to anyone affected by breast cancer, the event encourages people to hold tea parties in their homes, or attend coffee mornings in nearby centres.

The charity event is running for the next seven days with the money raised being used to finance the support that is given to breast cancer patients.

The Big Tea Cosy has been fortunate enough to receive some fantastic celebrity endorsements – Frances Quinn, who won BBC’s Great British Bake-Off in 2013, is an ambassador for the charity, while Jane Devonshire, who was the MasterChef champion in 2016, has created a recipe specifically for the event.

Frances Quinn said: ‘I’m proud to be supporting Breast Cancer Haven’s Big Tea Cosy.

‘February can be such a cold and miserable month so it is the perfect time to cosy up indoors with your friends or colleagues for a Big Tea Cosy party.

‘It’s such an easy way to raise money for a great charity that will make a real difference to the lives of people affected by breast cancer.’

Meanwhile, Jane Devonshire has created a delicious chestnut and ginger tray bake cake,

On her website, Jane wrote: ‘It’s based on cakes my nanny used to cook at this time of year, in that it’s spicy, warming and I think a perfect accompaniment when having a good old fashioned cuppa.

‘I use a hand whisk to make this cake but a good old fashioned wooden spoon like my nan used, plus plenty of elbow grease, works just as well.

‘I hope you agree and that some of you can join us in drinking tea and eating cake all in aid of a great cause.’

Jane’s tray bake takes just 35 minutes to make – 15 minutes to prepare, plus 20 minutes of cooking.

We have a great number of visitors from Portsmouth, but sadly there are many who don’t know who we are and what we do, so it is amazing to be able to raise awareness.

No amount is too small to raise, and every penny raised will go towards our centre.

The charity’s support is free to the public, but it receives no government funding.

That means Breast Cancer Haven relies on public donations and fundraising.

For Jane’s recipe, visit janecdevonshire.com/chestnutandgingertraybake.