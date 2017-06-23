Mayor is care home’s VIP

CIVIC royalty had a chance to tour a care home in Fareham as part of the site’s open day.

Councillor Geoff Fazackarley, mayor of Fareham, and his wife Tina, the mayoress, were the guests of honour at the event at Gracewell of Fareham, in Redlands Lane.

The pair were given a tour of the home’s facilities and had a chance to meet the staff caring for residents.

As well as getting a look around the centre, the mayor and mayoress also joined residents and staff for a traditional spot of afternoon tea.

Kate Heggarty, home admissions advisor at Gracewell of Fareham, said it was a pleasure to have the town’s first citizen in attendance.

‘The entire day was a wonderful success,’ she said, ‘It was a real community event bringing everyone together at Gracewell of Fareham to celebrate our special open day.

‘The atmosphere was brilliant and we would like to thank those who attended, including local organisations and our VIP guests, the mayor and mayoress of Fareham.

‘We hope everyone enjoyed learning about what makes Gracewell so special and we look forward to welcoming friends, family members and neighbours back again soon.’

