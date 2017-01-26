Mayors support homeless refuge in Fareham

A HOMELESS refuge was delighted to receive support from two mayors during its open day on Sunday.

Councillor Connie Hockley, the mayor of Fareham and Councillor Lynn Hook, Gosport’s mayor, were present during the event at Two Saints hostel in Gosport Road, Fareham.

The event was held to raise awareness of the service that the hostel provides to those who are experiencing homelessness and was well supported on the day.

Community inclusion worker Maxine Neal said: ‘It was great to welcome so many people to talk to staff and clients about the work we do. Attendance at the event was excellent.’