Members needed for countryside forum meet

MEMBERS are needed for a group to help improve access to the county’s countryside.

The Hampshire Countryside Access Forum (HCAF) needs two new members to represent the interests of off-road cyclists and people with disabilities.

The group advises organisations such as local authorities across the county and in Portsmouth and Southampton,

Councillor Andrew Gibson, executive member for the countryside on Hampshire County Council, said: ‘We are looking for people who have a good knowledge of countryside issues with the ability to help make consensus decisions, to make it easier for people to enjoy the beautiful Hampshire countryside.

‘The advice given will be greatly valued because it is well-considered and balanced.’

Members of the forum are from a cross-section of interests - from landowners, farmers, councillors and rural business owners to walkers and cyclists.

Those interested in applying can head to hants.gov.uk/hcaf. Deadline date for applications is February 27.