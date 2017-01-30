Minister to visit town

A HOUSING minister is set to visit the site of a new 6,000 home town.

Gavin Barwell, the secretary of state for housing, has said he plans to visit the site for Welborne following a session in the House of Commons.

Suella Fernandes, Fareham MP, asked Mr Barwell: ‘Together with the starter home fund, the new locally-led Welborne garden village will deliver new homes and support for first-time buyers,

‘Will my honourable friend explain how the government are working with local authorities to deliver the new garden villages, and will he agree to visit Fareham to see how the community will benefit from the scheme?’

He replied: ‘It will be a pleasure to visit my honourable friend’s constituency to see the progress being made.’