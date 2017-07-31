Morning weather and travel: Dry with sunshine

Have your say

TODAY will be mainly dry in Portsmouth with bright sunshine expected this evening.

Temperatures could reach 19C as the morning and early afternoon remain overcast.

But from 3pm the sun should be out with clear skies.

Travel:

M27 – No reported delays

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays