Morning weather and travel: Dry with sunshine

TODAY will be mainly dry in Portsmouth with bright sunshine expected this evening.
Temperatures could reach 19C as the morning and early afternoon remain overcast.
But from 3pm the sun should be out with clear skies.
Travel:
M27 – No reported delays
A3(M) – No reported delays
A27 – No reported delays
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays
Trains – No reported delays
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays
