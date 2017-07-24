MP joins campaign

FAREHAM MP Suella Fernandes has joined The News’ campaign against fixed odds betting terminals (FOBTs).

The campaign, which was launched on Thursday last week, is to get the government to impose a £10 per spin restriction on the machines – a call which has also been made by Portsmouth City Council.

Ms Fernandes said: ‘Gambling can have a devastating effect on people’s lives. Addiction, marriage and family breakdowns, and severe financial strain are but some of the harmful by-products. I support a responsible gambling industry, but unfortunately the way FOBTs are being operated is not responsible. I will join with The News and other local MPs to work towards change.’