MP praises student who won Christmas card comp

YOUNG people at Fareham have earned the praise of their local MP for their entries in this year’s Christmas card competition.

Pupils from St Francis School were awarded a number of certificates for their creative card designs during an assembly last week.

St Francis School, which educates children between the ages of two and 19 with severe or multiple learning difficulties, was given a rating of ‘good’ in their most recent Ofsted inspection, an improvement on their previous inspection result of ‘satisfactory’.

Ryan Couzens, from year three, was awarded an additional prize for winning this year’s competition. He was given a certificate and a framed copy of his winning entry.

His design captivated MP Suella Fernandes who congratulated Ryan on his efforts.

The Fareham MP said: ‘We had great entries in the competition this year, with the children designing a variety of creative cards – they should be very proud of their hard work and I thank all the pupils who entered my 2016 Christmas Card Competition.

‘It was tough to choose a winner, but in the end, I picked Ryan’s design to be the competition winner because it had a very festive feel to it and he used different materials creatively to make his card, which was brilliant.’

The MP went to the assembly where the students were given their certificates so that she could award the Christmas Card Competition’s first prize in person.

About 100 students entered the competition this year, from a wide array of schools in Fareham.

St Francis School say that they are 'incredibly proud' of all their students for taking part in the competition – which allowed them to bring their creativity and imaginative talents to the forefront of their work.

