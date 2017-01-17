MP says IFA2 impact on business is ‘major concern’

AN MP says she would be ‘devastated’ if the proposals for IFA2 compromised the Solent Enterprise Zone at Daedalus.

Caroline Dinenage, Gosport MP, says any potential impact on businesses coming to the enterprise zone as a result of National Grid’s plans is a ‘major concern’ for her.

She said: ‘I worked so hard to see Daedalus brought back into use as an enterprise zone and I would be devastated if the IFA2 proposals were to jeopardise that. It is a major concern for me.’

Her concerns were shared by residents who wrote to the council to object to the proposals with criticism aimed at the plans over the potential impact it could have on the attractiveness of the enterprise zone and lack of jobs created.

As a result of the concerns, National Grid are set to provide a ‘technical resource’ to the council for a period of five years to assist potential occupiers’ understanding of IFA2 and to provide funds for a business leaflet to promote Daedalus for businesses.