TWO MPs met residents at a pub to discuss the impact of Brexit on Hampshire.

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes and Eastleigh MP Mims Davis discussed politics of the area with the regulars at the King and Queen pub in Hamble-le-Rice.

The talk looked at the impact that Brexit is set to have on immigration, trade and housing in the county.

Miss Fernandes said: ‘It was good to update residents on progress since the referendum.’