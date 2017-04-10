Mum’s shock over pamper hamper win

THE future king helped a mum win a fantastic pamper hamper for Mother’s Day.

Olivia Drew correctly answered the names of the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall’s two children – George and Charlotte.

Her knowledge of the royal tots meant she won the £500 pamper package from Fareham Shopping Centre for her delighted mum because hers was the first correct entry.

The 14-year-old did not tell her mum Carly that she’d entered the competition.

So she was shocked to be informed that she could spend hundreds of pounds-worth of beauty treatment, hair salon and clothes store vouchers all on herself.

Carly, a mum-of-three from Gosport, said: ‘We are over the moon.

‘We really can’t believe how lucky we are.’

The hamper included vouchers from Marks & Spencer, Boots, Regis Hairstylists, Bonmarche and Canvas Printing Company.

In addition they were given a huge basket full of goodies from stores around the shopping centre.

Jakub Chrus, the deputy manager at Fareham Shopping Centre, said: ‘Carly was almost lost for words when we told her she had won.

‘We had the pleasure of meeting a very happy pair today when Carly and Olivia came along to collect the prize.’

Centre Manager, Mike Taylor, said it had been another successful promotion with a fantastic prize.

He added: ‘It was our pleasure to make this Mother’s Day one that this mum will not forget.

‘We had more than 425 entries to the competition.

‘It just goes to show how much our shoppers value their mothers.’

