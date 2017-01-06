New cafe to be installed in library next month

A LIBRARY will be closed for two months from next month to install a new cafe and community spaces.

Fareham Library in Osborn Road will be shut from February 6 to allow the work to take place.

The cafe will be installed, alongside two new community spaces to be used for meetings or consultations.

An area kitted out with IT, coding tools and equipment to help users boost their IT skills is also being put in.

The library will reopen to the public on April 18.

Councillor Andrew Gibson, executive member for culture at Hampshire County Council said: ‘The new and refurbished facilities will add so much more to Fareham library, which plays a vital role in the local community and offers so many valuable services.

‘It is important that we invest in our buildings and meet the changing demands of customers and make the most of emerging technology.’

Customers can borrow extra books until February 6 which will not be subject to fines or charges during the closure.