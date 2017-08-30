New respite centre to be built in Locks Heath

PLANS for a new respite centre for adults with learning and physical disabilities have been approved.

Southern Respite Centre will be a new eight-bed facility built on land off Heath Road in Locks Heath.

It will be run by Hampshire County Council with its core purpose being to provide short-term breaks for adults with physical and learning disabilities in order to support their families and their carers.

The site is part of a larger parcel of land with outline plans for up to 70 homes set to be submitted later on this year.

Fire sprinklers will be installed in the new building.

A council officer had recommended the plans for approval, stating that it was in accordance with Fareham Borough Council’s local plan and that it would not be visually intrusive to the nearby area. A report stated: ‘It is considered that the social benefits outweigh the environmental harm and the proposals is in accordance with the Local Plan.’