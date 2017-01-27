NORMAN CHAPMAN: Win or lose, they were all winners

ONCE again the youth of Fareham excelled themselves in the group round of the public speaking competition Youth Speaks, run by the Rotary Clubs of Fareham and Fareham Meon.

This event has been taking place in the council chamber of Fareham Borough Council for many years.

This time there were student representatives from Fareham Academy, Henry Cort and Cams Hill.

The winner of the intermediate section was Fareham Academy with the topic, The Big C.

Students outlined the emotional and practical support that can be given to cancer patients and their families.

The chairwoman was Abigail, speaker Sadie and the vote of thanks from Alana.

There were interesting talks from the other two teams on child labour and women’s rights.

Then it was the turn of the seniors where students from Cams Hill convinced the judges with their theme, Freedom for the younger generation from unrealistic expectations.

Hameem presented a strong case and not only helped her team to win first place but was also judged to be the best overall speaker in her section by head judge, Rotarian John Landaw.

The chair was taken by Alex with the vote of thanks given by Kimberly.

Also in this round, a team from Fareham Academy gave a thoughtful and topical talk entitled, Is Sport Fair?’

The judges were the Mayor of Fareham, Councillor Connie Hockley, Rotarian Graham Lawrence, president of the Rotary Club of Fareham Meon, together with Rotarian John Landaw from the Rotary Club of Fareham.

I congratulate all the students who have worked so hard to bring us these presentations and to their teachers and parents for the support they have given.

This competition is a superb grounding for the future.

The competition was concluded by the mayor who thanked all the students who took part and said win or lose they were all winners.

She said experience in public speaking would be important in future life especially when having employment interviews.

The two winning teams now go on to the next round on February 15 at Bay House School in Gosport.

Norman is president of Fareham Rotary Club