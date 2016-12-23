Nurse Nellie hands over prizes to colouring stars

CHRISTMAS came early for three young shoppers who were announced as the winners of a shopping centre’s colouring competition – and were rewarded with bags of toys each.

There were scores of entries to Fareham Shopping Centre’s annual Christmas colouring competition.

One winning entry from each of the three age groups was drawn from the numerous colouring sheets submitted over the festive period.

The talented winners were Emilie-May Clifton, aged five, Lily Thompson, aged seven, and Ruby-Mae Puddick aged 10.

All three girls are from the Fareham area.

Each of the winners received a £50 bag of toys and games from The Works and a family ticket to see the Sleeping Beauty pantomime at Ferneham Hall.

The children got to meet a member of the cast when they presented them with their prizes.

They were extremely delighted to meet Mark Siney who plays Nurse Nellie, the dame of the panto,

They are now looking forward to seeing the show.

Mike Taylor, Fareham Shopping Centre manager, said: ‘Congratulations to our three winners and thank you to all of the young shoppers who entered.

‘The entries were of a high standard and we were very impressed.

‘We wish all of our shoppers a very merry Christmas and a happy new year.’

For more information on Fareham Shopping Centre’s forthcoming competitions visit farehamshopping.com.