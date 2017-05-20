Objections raised at Welborne over hazard pipeline

DEVELOPERS have been urged to alter plans for a 6,000-home town after fears were raised regarding a ‘hazardous’ pipeline.

Proposals for Welborne have come under fire by gas company SGN and the Health & Safety Executive as the town is set to straddle a major gas pipeline operated by SGN.

Back in 2014, this pipeline issue was raised but it was not addressed and now it has become a huge issue that could lead to yet more delays for the development Councillor Shaun Cunningham

The organisations have objected to outline plans and are now calling for the town’s proposed secondary school to be moved due to its proximity to the pipe.

In its response to the application, the HSE said that it ‘would advise against the whole Welborne development’ because of the secondary school’s position.

The pipeline flows from Lordswood in Southampton to Purbrook.

It follows revelations earlier this week that saw NHS clinical commissioning groups call for on-site healthcare at Welborne to be withdrawn.

Councillor Shaun Cunningham, who previously campaigned against the development, says the revelations have vindicated residents who opposed elements of the plans from the start.

He said: ‘These objections proves that the community was right all along about the problems with Welborne.

‘Back in 2014, this pipeline issue was raised but it was not addressed and now it has become a huge issue that could lead to yet more delays for the development.’

Councillor Sean Woodward, leader of Fareham Borough Council, said the fears that SGN and HSE had raised would be looked at in the full planning application, should Buckland Development Ltd’s (BDL) outline plans be granted.

He said: ‘All the details, bar the roads, are all subject to change.

‘It is very helpful that the HSE is raising these issues now but I would say it is premature as nothing has been set in stone in regards to where parts of the development are going to go.’

BDL submitted its outline plans for the development earlier this year after two years of delays.

A spokesperson said: ‘We welcome the comments of all the statutory consultees. We are aware of the development constraints the gas pipeline presents and have sought to follow HSE guidelines.

‘Our application is in outline only at this stage and any issues will be fully resolved prior to a detailed application.’

Plans for the town were rocked earlier this week when Fareham and Gosport and West Hampshire Clinical Commissioning Groups urged the provision for a health hub at the town to be removed from the developed due to fears that the health bodies would be unable to man the facility.