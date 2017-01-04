OONAGH TAYLOR: I’m fortunate to work with excellent staff

FAREHAM College’s hospitality and catering department has been recognised for the quality of its training restaurant and teaching qualifications.

Avenue 141, our training restaurant at Bishopsfield Road Campus, has been awarded a Highly Commended AA College Rosette Accreditation.

The AA College Rosette scheme, in partnership with People 1st, is designed to reflect current industry trends within realistic working environments.

It is a well-known award in the hospitality industry and looks at the whole dining experience, including service, hospitality, venue and food.

Highly commended restaurants have an excellent grasp of commercial sense and can compete well within a true restaurant environment.

Restaurants at this level are likely to have a clear brand and excellent links to industry where this is exploited to benefit the students greatly. Service levels are highly polished, with clear support from lecturers as well as peer to peer learning.

The college has also been awarded the Gold Accreditation by People 1st, a stamp of approval from the industry that recognises the quality of training the students receive.

The accreditation identifies colleges and providers that deliver excellent full-time or classroom-based hospitality training and qualifications.

It also highlights those that work well with employers, allowing them to influence the curriculum so it meets industry needs, and developing partnerships that benefit learners.

The Gold level is awarded to training providers who demonstrate a progressive and sustainable commitment to matching learners’ skills with employers’ needs.

Gold standard colleges and providers take an above average and proactive approach to the professional development of their staff and have effective and collaborative working partnerships with industry.

We are absolutely delighted to have been awarded this honour.

My dedicated team of staff and learners are to be congratulated on this prestigious award.

To be recognised at this level is reflective of the exceptionally high standards that we exceed daily in our department and Avenue 141, our industry standard restaurant.

I am extremely fortunate to work with a team of staff who strive for excellence in all they do and to have this recognised status reflects our commitment to our learners and their journey towards employment.