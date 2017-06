FIREFIGHTERS have issued a warning over cars overheating after a vehicle caused delays on the M27.

Fareham fire station was called into action at 4.35pm yesterday afternoon, after a car overheated at junction 11 eastbound on the M27.

A spokesperson from the fire service said: ‘This sort of thing can be avoided.

‘Make sure that your car is fully serviced and make sure that the fluids are topped up.’