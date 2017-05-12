Parent power prevails as Crofton School scraps plans to change prom routine

PEOPLE power has prevailed after a school reversed plans to break generations of tradition and stop students turning up at their finery ahead of prom.

For decades, Year 11 students at Crofton School in Stubbington have turned up in limos, tractors and shopping trolleys to the school’s gates before heading off to their prom at Botleigh Grange Hotel in Hedge End in coaches.

The school informed parents in March that for the first time in years, the school would not be putting on the minibus service for students leading to backlash from both parents and the community.

However, following the complaints, headteacher Simon Harrison has decided to reverse the initial decision, keeping the annual tradition intact for both parents and students.

An anonymous parent whose son goes to the school expressed delight at the decision being reversed.

He said: ‘This really is great news for the school and for the community.

‘It’s clear that the headteacher has really listened to the parents and the village and has made the right decision.

‘He is a very good headteacher and this decision reflects that. It’s a great result for everybody all round.’

Chris Wood, ward councillor for Stubbington and former Crofton pupil, spoke to the school after receiving concerns from parents and residents about the event being cancelled.

He said: ‘It has been a part of the village’s history for generations that the Year 11 students would come to the school in all manner of vehicles and all the parents would turn up and watch before they all got on the coaches to the prom.

‘It has always been the way things are done for generations and residents would not want it changed.

‘I am absolutely chuffed that the school has seen sense and understood the views of parents and the village community.’

Mr Harrison told The News that the initial decision had been made to help the organisation of the event and allow the school to spend more money on the prom

He said: ‘Traditionally, the students had arrived in style at the school and then gone on coaches to the prom venue.

‘We had proposed this year to run the event solely from the prom venue and believed this would make the event easier to organise, a better experience for the pupils and allow us to spend more through saving on transport costs.’

‘However, it’s clear from parental feedback how much they value starting the event at the school and it’s something the whole community get involved with and enjoy too. So we have decided to keep the event as it has run in previous years.’