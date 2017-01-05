Park Gate pre-school told to improve by Ofsted

A PRE-SCHOOL is being urged to improve following a visit from an Ofsted inspector.

Funtime Pre-School, based at St Margaret Mary Church Hall in Middle Road, Park Gate, has been rated ‘requires improvement’ by inspector Vanessa Dooley following her visit on December 5.

The pre-school was previously rated ‘good’ in an inspection in July 2013. However, the inspector has lowered the rating due to concerns over the manager and how the pre-school self-evaluates itself.

Ms Dooley said in her December 29 report: ‘The provider has not implemented an effective system to provide the manager with regular training, support and coaching.

‘In addition, the manager has not completed supervision meetings with all staff to help them develop their practice further.’

She did praise the pre-school, stating: ‘Children are emotionally secure, they form positive relationships with staff and other children.

‘Staff monitor children’s achievements regularly and children make good progress.’