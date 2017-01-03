Pensioner ‘in his eighties’ rushed to hospital after cliff fall in Warsash

A PENSIONER in his eighties was rushed to hospital after falling from a cliff this morning.

A team from Hillhead Coastguard and South Central Ambulance Service’s hazard area response team were sent to near Solent Breezes Holiday Park in Chilling Lane, Warsash at 10.50am to reports that a man in his eighties had fallen from a cliff.

The man was found with non-life threatening injuries at the base of the cliff and taken to Southampton General Hospital by ambulance.

It is believed he fell from around 20ft down a small cliff face.

A spokesperson from South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘We got a call at 10.50am from Chilling Lane, Warsash due to reports of a man in his eighties falling off a cliff.

‘He was found with non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Southampton General Hospital.’

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: ‘A team from Hillhead Coastguard assisted the ambulance service after a man fell from a cliff.’