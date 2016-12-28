PHIL TURNBULL: Retirement for musicians is impossible

THE Vintage Sounds Band is a group of retired professional and semi-professional musicians who play songs from the 1920s to 1970s.

We have been playing together for over six years at day clubs, centres and private functions in the Portsmouth and Southampton area.

We wanted to continue making music after playing for most of our lives.

Retirement for a musician is often impossible.

It is difficult to hang up our instruments or put them up in the loft and forget about them.

So, answering an advert in a local journal was the obvious thing to do if you wish to keep on playing.

The ages of the band range from 70 upwards, with the five band members making a total age of 396.

Weekly rehearsals take place at Park Gate.

New band members are always welcome to come and have a go.

The current line up consists of Leo on drums, David on keyboard, Charles on saxophone/clarinet, Roger on bass guitar/vocals, and Phil on guitar/vocals.

Many of the gigs are for the benefit of pensioners’ groups who have weekly social and lunch meetings, others for church groups and the occasional private party.

Without fail, all the groups seem to enjoy the music from the 1960s – Cliff, Elvis and Buddy – the most, with some 1950s and the odd Glenn Miller song coming close second.

Christmas is a busy time for the band, playing for pensioners groups having parties after their Christmas lunches.

They are normally in fine voice, joining in with the band, singing Christmas songs and the old favourites, like King of the Road, and dancing along to Elvis and The Beatles.

All proceeds received from fees are given to charity.

This year the band’s chosen charity has been Macmillan Cancer Support, which provides nurses to support people who suffer from cancer.

At the Stubbington Stroke Club, a cheque for £800 was presented to Miriam Chandler, Macmillan treasurer, and Christine Ryder, deputy chairman of Macmillan, by me.

The band raised the money by playing at various charity functions over the past few months.

As musicians we are very pleased to be able to support the local community in providing entertainment for day centres and care organizations, as well as supporting the local Macmillan nurses in their work.

The Vintage Sounds Band may contacted on 07785 226967