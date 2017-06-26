Plan unveiled for new turn at Fareham Asda car park

PLANS have been unveiled for a second car park at an Asda superstore.

The supermarket chain has applied for a second exit out of its store in Speedfields Park, Fareham.

Following detailed discussions with Hampshire County Council regarding the much-maligned traffic flow from the site, Asda is proposing to create a left-only exit direct to Speedfields Park.

Asda hopes the exit will enable customers wishing to turn left at Newgate Lane to be able to do so more efficiently via the southern arm of Speedfields Park estate road, thereby reducing traffic queues on the northern arm.

Its creation will see 10 of the supermarket’s parking spaces taken away.

A consultation into the plans has been launched and residents can give their views on the proposals by heading to fareham.gov.uk/ocellawebb/planning search and searching ‘Asda.’