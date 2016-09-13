Plans for flat complex at Warsash Maritime Academy set to go in

PLANS to turn disused buildings at a maritime academy into flats are set to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

The upper part of Warsash Maritime Academy in Newtown Road is set to be the subject of a planning application for a flat complex in the next month.

I think it will be a welcome place to put flats as you can imagine that the view out on to the River Hamble is going to be pretty stunning. Counillor Trevor Cartwright

The academy, which has 150 staff and about 5,000 students is set to retain the specialist facilities by the shore, such as the pier, and the lower part of the site.

Southampton Solent University, which runs the academy, said it will be moving the facilities in the upper part to its central campus in Southampton.

Councillor Trevor Cartwright, who represents Warsash on Fareham Borough Council, said that residents could expect a planning application in ‘the coming weeks.’

He said: ‘I’m led to believe that an application will come into us shortly over the coming weeks.

‘It is going to be housing and I think it will be a welcome place to put flats as you can imagine that the view out on to the River Hamble is going to be pretty stunning.’

Councillor Mike Ford, who also represents Warsash on the borough council, added: ‘While I believe that many residents would love to live there and have that view, I do know that there will be those opposed to it.

‘It is a bit of a double-edged sword as we need to meet our housing targets but we know residents are opposed to certain developments.’

Work on the flats, if approved, could begin in 2020 after the university cleared the site.

Plans to redevelop the site moved forward earlier this year after the university undertook a review of the site.

Previous options for the site were to spend money on improvements to the campus or to scrap the entire site for development.

The academy has been on the site for more than 100 years, providing education and training to international shipping and offshore oil industries as well as training the British Merchant Navy.

Councillor Sean Woodward, leader of the borough council added: ‘Housing is definitely the preferred option for the site, we just need them to hurry up and get on with it.’