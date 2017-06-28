Plans revealed for 49 new Fareham homes

A PUBLIC exhibition will reveal plans for 49 new homes next week.

Housing association Radian Homes will be showing off their plans at the Castle Street Centre in Portchester, on Thursday, July 6.

The company says that it has developed an interest in land near Moraunt Drive, and is now seeking community feedback on their proposal.

Plans from Radian Homes include a residential development on the northern half of the site – 45 per cent of which would be affordable housing – and the provision of new public open space, with areas of high quality ecological habitat, on the southern half.

The plan is a response to Fareham Borough Council’s need to deliver an additional 2,000 homes by 2036.

Following the exhibition, resident feedback will be taken into consideration before an official planning application is submitted to the council.

Senior development project manager Nicola Jane said: ‘‘We are very much looking forward to sharing our vision for this site with the local community.

‘We believe that we have an opportunity here to deliver real benefit to local residents, both through the number of affordable homes that we can offer and also the proposed public open space which we hope to gift to the community in perpetuity.

‘I would encourage everyone to come along and have their say. We look forward to speaking with residents, local groups and councillors as we develop our proposals further.’

The exhibition will take place from 4-8pm.