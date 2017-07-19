Plans to provide same day GP appointments

Talks are under way to increase the use of the Fareham Community Hospital which could make it possible for residents to get same-day acess services from GPs.

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes met with a taskforce including Fareham and Gosport CCGs and NHS representatives to discuss increasing use of the hospital.

Suella said: ‘There is growing demand for increased primary care services and following last week’s Taskforce meeting we are now considering working with local GPs to provide a same day access service, alongside other possible option.’

Earlier this year, the taskforce secured a change in lease arrangements so it would be easier for new services to be established at the hospital.

The 10m hospital was built in 2010 and is currently fully occupied by tenants, but only has around 40% utilisation.

A Health Summit will be hosted at Fareham Community Hospital on July 20 between 6pm - 9pm. Residents will have the opportunity to raise any issues with Ms Fernandes.