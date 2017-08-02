Police investigating after two drivers injured in Fareham crash

Have your say

Police are appealing for witnesses after two drivers were injured in a crash in Fareham.

Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a red Ford Fiesta ST and a blue BMW 1 series on Gudge Heath Lane at 2.50pm on July 31.

The 19-year-old male driver of the Fiesta injured his arm and the 34-year-old female driver of the BMW injured her wrist.

Both were taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened or either of the vehicles prior to the incident, which happened near to the junction with the A27.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44170294596, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.