Popular baby boutique store opens next week

A BABY boutique brand will be opening a new store in Fareham.

JoJo Maman Bébé will be opening its new store in Whiteley Shopping Centre on Friday, June 23.

The brand was first launched 24 years ago, as a specialist maternity and baby store. Growing from strength to strength since then, the firm now has more than 80 stores and sells to 50 countries.

Goodie bags will be given away to the first 100 customers who get to the checkouts on opening day.

Hop-along bunny balloons will also be given away throughout the opening weekend.

Laura Tenison, founder and MD of JoJo Maman Bébé, says that Whiteley Shopping Centre is the perfect location for a new store, and that the firm has had it in their plans for quite some time.

She explained: ‘Whiteley has long been on our agenda after receiving lots of emails from young families wanting us to open, but finding the right location took time.

‘Our multi-channel retail strategy also helps other independent businesses in the area, even if they are of a competitive nature.’