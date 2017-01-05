Portchester precinct to hold German Christmas Market

THE festive season may be over but one town is already looking forward to the arrival of a new German Christmas Market this December.

Jeff Clark, of Kelvin Grove, Portchester, who runs Rural Running in Fareham, is working to secure a market to Portchester’s Precinct for the first time.

He had been inspired by festive markets in Luxembourg following a trip to the country last month and upon his return to Portchester hatched a plan to bring a buzzing festive market to revitalise the precinct during the festive season.

He said: ‘I visited a few of the markets there and I just thought “why don’t we have something like this in Portchester?”.

‘It was packed full of people and was just a really great festive atmosphere.

‘I thought it would be brilliant to have an event like this in Portchester as it would really bring in people to the precinct.

‘We are planning to time it alongside with the launch of the Christmas lights and I’m sure residents would love the idea.’

Jeff says that he is hoping to have 15 stalls in place for the market which will run on the weekend of December 8 to December 10.

The stalls will offer a wide variety of food and drink such as traditional mulled wine, mince pies and bratwurst alongside arts and crafts businesses, with the Portchester Traders Association looking to support the event.

The nearest Christmas market for residents in the village is Portsmouth’s in Commercial Road and Jeff is hoping the new attraction could rival it.

He added: ‘We’ve already had a fair bit of interest from businesses looking to have a stall.

‘Sometimes you hear that the precinct is a bit quiet and that the village is losing its identity.

‘That’s something we are looking to change and think that it could create a real buzz to the area.’

Councillor Geoff Fazackarley, who represents Portchester East on Fareham Borough Council, championed the idea of a Christmas market coming to Portchester.

He said: ‘I really think this is a brilliant idea.

‘I tried a couple of years ago to bring one to the town but it needed more organisation and this sounds like it will be just perfect for the precinct.

‘We are always looking for new and exciting events to come to the precinct and this really will give it a much-needed boost during the festive period.’