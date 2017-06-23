Portchester pub to temporarily close after owner falls behind on bills

A POPULAR pub is set to close temporarily after its owner fell behind on the bills.

The Wicor Mill in Portchester will close its doors on Monday and be placed under new ownership.

Punch Taverns – which operates the pub in White Hart Lane – jointly invested in a £240,000 overhaul of the establishment with the pub’s former owner, Steve Hudson.

Mr Hudson said: ‘In May last year, we made a significant investment in the pub.

‘Sadly, we have been unable to keep up with the bills and we have had to take a difficult decision.

‘I wish to pass on our best to the pub’s new tenants for the future and to thank all of our customers for their support during our ownership.’

The pub’s new publicans have yet to be revealed and it is also unclear as to how long the popular establishment will remain closed for.

A spokeswoman for Punch Taverns said: ‘The current publicans are due to leave the Wicor Mill next week, where the pub will be closed for a short period of time while some essential works take place.

‘We will then be reopening the pub with new publicans and look forward to welcoming the community.

‘We would like to apologise for any inconvenience this has caused to the customers of the Wicor Mill.’

Last summer’s overhaul had seen the pub’s two rooms combined to make one large space with dedicated areas for a sports bar and dining.

New furniture was also added to the dining area while the game area was given booth seating, a pool table and dartboard.