Praise for mayor as she opens new bowling season

THE first day of the bowling season got off to a flying start when the mayor bowled a good wood.

Councillor Connie Hockley, the mayor of Fareham, was the guest of honour at the opening of Fareham Bowling Club’s 2017 season.

Accompanied by her consort, county councillor Geoff Hockley, the mayor got things off to a flying start by delivering the first bowl of the season.

Michael Coleman, the chairman of Fareham Bowling Club, said: ‘A good wood it was too.

‘It prompted many calls from members asking me to get her a membership application form.

‘At the buffet which followed, Cllr Hockley met club members and talked enthusiastically about her mayoral charities – Y Services for Young People and The Wessex Haven, Titchfield.’

She explained that Y Services provides a youth club for young people with additional needs, as well as other projects.

It helps young disabled people network and make friends.

There is also a summer play scheme project for young people.

Cllr Hockley then explained how Wessex Haven, Titchfield, supports people with breast cancer and their families.

Following this, and before the start of their game, the club members held a quick-fire contest which raised £50 for the mayor’s kitty.

Mr Coleman added: ‘As usual, the club – whose immaculate green is maintained by Fareham Borough Council – have a packed season ahead.’

To find out more about becoming a member, pop along to the club any day between 10am and 4pm.

Alternatively, call 01329 823602 or go to farehambowls.org.uk.

To find out about the mayor’s charities go to thehaven.org.uk, and search for Y Services on Facebook.

