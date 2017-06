A TODDLERS and preschoolers group is preparing to celebrate its third birthday.

Melody Tots is a musical playtime group that travels around Fareham and Portsmouth, aiming to provide a creative experience where young children can have some valuable social time.

To celebrate their third birthday, the group will be holding a cake sale for parents, as well as an optional nursery rhyme fancy dress competition.

For more information people can email ruth@melodytots.co.uk.