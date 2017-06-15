Search

Princess Anne to visit Daedalus to mark airfield’s centenary

Princess Anne at The National Museum of the Royal Navy in Potrsmouth in March. Picture: Habibur Rahman

THE Princess Royal will fly into an airport to mark its centenary later this year.

Princess Anne will fly in to Solent Airport at Daedalus in Lee-on-the-Solent on June 27 for an ‘official business’ visit ahead of the airfield’s 100th birthday celebrations in September.

Councillor Sean Woodward, leader of Fareham Borough Council said: ‘Princess Anne’s visit will help enormously in raising the profile of Solent Airport at Daedalus and indeed that of the Solent Enterprise Zone and the work of Fareham Borough Council’s investment in putting Daedalus firmly on the map for aviation, marine and aerospace advanced engineering jobs.’

The Princess Royal will attend the Maritime Coastguard Agency’s search and rescue facility, Fareham College’s CEMAST campus and the council’s Innovation Centre at the airfield.

Tickets for the airfield celebration on September 16 went on sale earlier this week and are available to purchase in person at Ferneham Hall or online at fernehamhall.co.uk.

