Probe begins after 68-year-old injured in Swanmore buidling site fall

HEALTH and safety inspectors have been called in after a man became trapped in a ditch at a building site.

The 68-year-old was working at the David Wilson Homes site, off Hill Pound, in Swanmore, when he tumbled into the two-metre hole.

The fall left him trapped with suspected leg and back injuries.

Emergency services, included fire crews from Cosham, Fareham, Wickham and Bishop’s Waltham, police, and specialised paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service’s hazardous area response team, rushed to his aid.

They braced the groundworker to a spinal board and lifted him out of the excavation hole, before he was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment.

The incident has sparked an investigation by homes firm David Wilson Homes.

Tim Hill, managing director of the company confirmed the man worked for one of the David Wilson’s sub-contractors.

He said: ‘We will be liaising closely with the Health and Safety Executive and emergency services regarding this incident, and an internal investigation is underway to establish in more detail what occurred.’