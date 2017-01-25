Proposals for 265 homes in Warsash countryside set for refusal

PLANS for more than 250 homes are set to be vetoed by councillors today due to the fact that they are proposed on countryside land.

Two separate planning applications for a combined 265 homes off Brook Lane in Warsash are due to be decided by Fareham Borough Council’s planning committee this afternoon.

Planning officers have recommended both applications be refused, citing a lack of agreement between the developers and council over highway improvements and because the houses are proposed for the countryside.

Developer Foreman Homes is looking to build a 180-home estate on overgrown land between Brook Lane and Lockswood Road.

Meanwhile, Taylor Wimpey, another developer, is targeting 85 homes on land to the north of the Foreman site, also off Brook Lane.

A total of 160 objections have been levelled at the proposals and in separate reports ahead of the meeting, council officer Kim Hayler has recommended the plans for refusal.

Vic Styles of Warsash Residents Association called the proposals ‘colossal’ and said that they would increase the population of Warsash by more than a sixth. He said: ‘These plans are just so big that Warsash would not be able to handle it.

‘Why are they right next to one another? A development like this would be colossal for Warsash and our infrastructure would never in its current state be able to support it.’

Foreman’s application includes a main access road via Brook Lane.

The report for Foreman’s application stated: ‘The application site is upon land which is entirely outside the defined urban settlement boundary where there is in principle an objection to new residential development.’

It also stated that the developer would need to commit to giving a financial contribution for A27 improvements.

A spokeswoman from Taylor Wimpey said the housebuilder is ‘looking forward to the application being considered.’

The meeting will take place in the Collingwood Room at Fareham’s Civic Offices from 2.30pm.