Proposals for 350 homes on Portchester farm lead to anger

ANGRY residents say plans for 350 homes on a farm site would have a ‘crippling effect’ on their community.

Developer Miller Homes revealed its proposals for the estate to residents at a public exhibition at Cams Hill School.

The site at Downend Road in Portchester

The plans, which The News originally revealed last year, are for a ‘parkland’ estate on Winnham Farm off Downend Road in Portchester.

A new access road off Downend Road would be created in addition to refurbishments at Cams Bridge for pedestrian and cycle connections, as well as improvements to the A27 by Cams Hill.

But Iris Grist, a Portchester resident, said: ‘The village has had enough large development. If this all continues, we will just become part of Portsmouth.

‘I’m not convinced about how this development would work without bringing Downend Road to a standstill.

‘People already get caught up on that road now, so adding hundreds of homes will not help.’

And Lib Dem ward councillor for Portchester East Shaun Cunningham said the plans would have a ‘crippling effect’ on roads, GPs and schools.

He said: ‘This is yet another proposed development that is outside the Local Plan and is another developer jumping the gun.

‘These plans will have a crippling effect on the village’s infrastructure. The developer needs to work with us as we review our local plan.’

Nick Walker, Tory ward councillor for Portchester West, said: ‘I’m opposed to these plans as this site is not identified for development. It seems as if the plans are being thrust down our throats.’

He said developers should work with the council as it develops its Local Plan.

A spokesperson for Miller Homes said: ‘By using existing hedgerows and landscaping alongside significant planting, we’ve sought to put the green landscape first.’