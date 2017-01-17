Pub landlords are at the heart of the community

KINDHEARTED publicans Martin and Diane Munns have made it their mission to help sick children in hospital.

The married couple, who run The Fareham, in Trinity Street, Fareham held a collection and say they are delighted to have donated 27 DVD players and more than 500 DVDs to the children’s ward at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

They turned to Facebook to appeal for people to help.

Martin said: ‘We strongly believe in our local community and the children, who are the future. We just want to help children pass the time in hospital.’

The donation allowed them to give each of the three children’s wards at the hospital nine DVD players each.

To his supporters, Martin added: ‘Once again we thank you very much for showing what a caring community we all live in.’

Katrina Adams, a matron for women and children services at the hospital, thanked the couple for their donation.

She said ‘This is a fantastic and generous donation. Children when poorly often just like to curl up with a good film.

‘Also some children can be distracted while undergoing certain procedures by watching a DVD.

‘With this donation we can ensure all three ward areas are equipped and can ensure the children have the opportunity to watch a film when they wish to.

‘With 500 DVDs there will be plenty of choice. We recognise that having a child in hospital can be a stressful time for both the child and their family, but this time can be less stressful with just the simple distraction of a good film.’

The Fareham holds regular fundraising activities. In 2016 it gave more than £18,000 to a range of organisations and charities.

It has also donated food parcels, plus food to the Salvation Army and made donations to the St Francis Special School in Fareham when it was vandalised, and the Kids charity in Fareham.

The pub was also crowned Enterprise Inns Community Pub of the Year for the South of England in 2016 – for the second year running – for its contributions to the community.