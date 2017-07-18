Public have their say on new care home plans in Fareham

PLANS for a new care home got a mixed response at a public consultation.

The drop-in event at Priory Park Community Centre was to encourage public dialogue about the proposal and get residents’ opinions on the look of the building.

CGI image of Sarisbury Care Home

At the consultation, experts from both companies were on hand to talk the residents through the plans and answer any questions.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous said: ‘I think its wrong to have it right opposite the leisure centre.’

Another resident said: ‘I love the Holly Hill area and the idea of being able to live so close to it if I did need to go in a care home would be really comforting to me.’

The proposed 75-bed care home would be built on land opposite Holly Hill Leisure Centre in Barnes Lane which is currently occupied by a private residence.

Specialist healthcare property company, Prime is working in partnership with KWL Architects, which specialises in the design of care homes for the elderly, to produce and develop plans for this project.

Development director Bob Smaylen said: ‘There is a shortage of care beds in Sarisbury Green and the wider area.

‘What we are looking to do is try to satisfy the demand that exists at the moment.’

The care home, which is hoped to provide 70 to 80 full time positions, is described by the KWL architects as ‘high quality living’ and includes a coffee shop, hair salon, nail bar and is close to public transport.

The comments will be collated and reviewed before the final plans are submitted.