Public meeting for IFA2 applications

A Community Action Team meeting is being held to discuss a bid to build a power plant.

The applications include detailed designs for the IFA2 converter station and a new area of open space to be created around the converter station site at Lee-on-the-Solent.

At the meeting, planning officers from Fareham Borough Council will give a presentation about the design proposals as well as information on how people can comment on the applications and what matters can be taken into consideration.

There will also be an opportunity to ask questions.

Chairman of the meeting Councillor Chris Wood said: ‘Attendees will be able to find out about the detailed applications and ask questions about them. I would encourage anyone with an interest to attend.’

The meeting is on Monday, July 24, at Holy Rood Church in Stubbington from 7.30pm.

For more information visit fareham.gov.uk