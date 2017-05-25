Pupils present marathon runner with donation

HE has inspired people around the world with his incredible running feat.

Now Ben Smith, who completed 401 back-to-back marathons last year, has been jogging with youngsters from Crofton School in Fareham.

Talking to Year 8 pupils at the school, Ben, impressed them with stories from his journey which started in September 2015.

Along the way he raised more than £300,000 for anti-bullying initiatives through Stonewall and Kidscape.

And pupils presented him with another £600 they raised to add to the pot.

Amanda Knight, senior assistant headteacher at Crofton School, said: ‘Some students ran with Ben in September when he was doing his 401 challenge.

‘We are also a Stonewall school so were very supportive of his charity work.

‘We were able to present Ben with some money that the students had raised in October.

‘The Year 8s in particular – had a great time running with Ben.

‘One student said they had never run so far before.’

Ben quit his job to take on the challenge.

He visited the Portsmouth area three times during the 401 marathons, including Lakeside, North Harbour, where he was joined by more than 100 runners.

It is not too late to donate to Ben’s cause. Go to the401challenge.co.uk.