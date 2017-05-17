Racing the sun to raise cash for medical research

DENTAL practice staff have signed up to a gruelling challenge to further medical research.

Race the Sun Isle of Wight will see four members of Titchfield Dental Health cycle 44 miles, walk the 14-mile Tennyson Trail and canoe a one-mile course on the River Medina.

Teams will set off at sunrise and aim to finish by sunset – racing the sun.

All the money raised by Sharon Nanson, Ruth Chaplin, Clare Chavasse and Alishia Le-Marechal will go towards Action Medical Research.

Last year they rode the 62-mile night bike ride in aid of the Women V Cancer charity from Royal Windsor Race Course into central London and back.

Practice manager Sharon said: ‘Last year’s challenge was pretty tough with a lot of training beforehand to build up our fitness and stamina.

‘The 62 miles doesn’t sound much, but believe me it’s a long way!

‘We couldn’t do any of these challenges without the help and support of others though.

‘Myself, Clare, Alishia and Ruth are in training already. The rest of the practice team are helping us raise the £1,800 we need for the challenge.

‘We have had an Easter cake sale, car boot sale, card and book sale and donations from patients and friends which at present totals £1,045, so we are well on the way to our target.’

They are constantly looking for fundraising help and, along with Titch the fieldmouse mascot, the team are working on raising the £1,800 needed to take part in the July 2017 challenge on the Isle of Wight.

Action Medical Research supports families across the UK who are dealing with the trauma of a baby born too early, striving to support a child affected by disability, or facing the challenge of caring for a child with a rare and devastating disease for which there is no cure.

If you would like to get involved, contact Sharon on 01489 581158 or e-mail info@titchfielddental.co.uk. Alternatively, visit the sponsorship page at action.org.uk/sponsor/titchfieldmentalhealth.