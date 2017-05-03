Rainbow Centre is given business boost

AN ORGANISATION which helps children with cerebral palsy has been chosen as a garden centre’s charity of the year.

Staff and customers at Garsons of Titchfield will be supporting The Rainbow Centre, in Fareham, for the second year running.

Staff at the family-owned business were deeply impressed by how staff help children and adults suffering with neurological disorders, brain injuries or stroke through conductive education.

Clare James, director of Garsons, said: ‘We are so proud to be fundraising for this fantastic local charity for a second year.

‘The work they do in helping people of all ages overcome these life-changing conditions is just incredible.

‘All the staff here are thrilled to see how their efforts make a difference.’

Located in Fontley Road, the garden centre will continue to raise money for the charity with collection tins at its till points, donations of raffle prizes and more.

To date, they have already raised more than £4,475.

‘We are absolutely delighted that Garsons has chosen us again this year to be their nominated charity,’ said Yvonne Campbell, senior community fundraiser and interim fundraising manager at The Rainbow Centre.

‘The children who attend the centre were thrilled to be invited to meet the reindeer over the Christmas period in a class outing, and the items that Garsons has donated to us have been fabulous for using in arts and crafts sessions.

‘To have Garsons’ support means so very much to the centre and we are very much looking forward to working again with the Titchfield team.’

The Rainbow Centre was founded by Helen Somerset How after her son Tom was diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

Helen and husband Tom travelled to Hungary where conductive education was being pioneered. And in 1990 they brought three practitioners of conductive education from Hungary to the UK and The Rainbow Centre was founded.

For more information go to rainbowcentre.org.